Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. Visa posted sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.46.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $232.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.91. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $452.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.