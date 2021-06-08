Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the highest is $4.21 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $15.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

NYSE W traded up $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.00. 928,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,215. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.39. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $170.64 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total transaction of $241,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,996 shares in the company, valued at $31,588,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Insiders sold 23,765 shares of company stock worth $7,154,026 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

