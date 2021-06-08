Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VIVHY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

