Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to “Buy”

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 163,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

