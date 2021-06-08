Zano (ZANO) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Zano has a market cap of $22.28 million and approximately $118,176.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00006345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32,968.89 or 1.00222665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00040525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.01046726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00401410 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00505949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00077632 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,703,849 coins and its circulating supply is 10,674,349 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

