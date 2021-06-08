Zedge (ZDGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Zedge had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $192.76 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZDGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

