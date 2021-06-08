Zero Reaches Market Cap of $1.93 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $42,002.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,095,174 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

