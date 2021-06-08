ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0008

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $152,205.58 and approximately $39.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00026766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.38 or 0.00994447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.09627728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050776 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.