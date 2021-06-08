Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $386.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and online-learning wave in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s subscribers jumped year-over-year. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.65.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $342.66 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $198.66 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.30. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,472,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,641 shares of company stock valued at $71,121,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 702,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

