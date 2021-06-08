ZrCoin Price Hits $0.16 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $807,718.01 and $51,009.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00063686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00238680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00222029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.01202896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,748.82 or 1.00103857 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.