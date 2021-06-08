Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

ZURVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.54. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.