$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 148,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,202. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $407.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

