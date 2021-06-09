-$0.05 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 358,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

