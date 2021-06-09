$0.09 EPS Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

