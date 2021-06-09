-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RESN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Resonant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Resonant by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Resonant stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 23,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.