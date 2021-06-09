-$0.10 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of TPIC opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.40. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other TPI Composites news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,060 shares of company stock worth $9,438,304. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.