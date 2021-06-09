$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.39. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $92,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $54.60. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.