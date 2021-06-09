$0.19 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,917. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.