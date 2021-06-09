$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,573,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 833,470 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 96,599 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 175,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNX opened at $14.65 on Friday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

