-$0.22 EPS Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.96.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Phreesia by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 461,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.