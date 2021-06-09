-$0.24 EPS Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). NuCana also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78. NuCana has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.