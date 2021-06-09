-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock remained flat at $$23.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 659,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

