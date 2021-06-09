$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.56. Marriott International reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.65. 87,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,895. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.30.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

