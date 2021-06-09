$0.37 EPS Expected for Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Largo Resources.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Largo Resources from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Largo Resources stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.