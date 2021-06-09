$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%.

RXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. 700,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.