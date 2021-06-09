$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

BAX opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

