$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.22. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

