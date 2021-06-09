$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.16. L Brands posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 296%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LB. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

LB traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37. L Brands has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $262,000. AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $2,784,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $55,153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 770.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

