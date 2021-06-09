$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.41. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after buying an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 3.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.