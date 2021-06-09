$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $168.53. The stock had a trading volume of 981,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,736. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $122.83 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.