$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Camden National posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAC. Raymond James raised their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Camden National stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $723.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 92.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 267.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.