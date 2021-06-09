$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $98.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. 222,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,816. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

