$1.56 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.47. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $128.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,712. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

