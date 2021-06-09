$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $347.59. 5,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,237. Cintas has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.