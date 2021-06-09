10,000 Shares in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $439,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $496,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth $993,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Frontier Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRONU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.