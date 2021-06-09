10,068 Shares in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

MCF opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.