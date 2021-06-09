1,088 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

