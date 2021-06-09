11,390 Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $3,483,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000.

Shares of GAMCU stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

