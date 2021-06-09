1,170 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $33.64.

