$122.66 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report $122.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the highest is $124.91 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $91.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $490.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.94 million to $492.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $516.32 million, with estimates ranging from $506.42 million to $523.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Badger Meter by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.71. 1,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,069. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

