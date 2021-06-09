$133.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $133.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.64 million to $144.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $733.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 390,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

