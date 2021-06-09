17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

Shares of YQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 25,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $800.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

