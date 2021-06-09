1,980 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,572. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,133.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

