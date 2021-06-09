$2.08 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Nordson posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,684 shares of company stock worth $4,960,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $222.02. 3,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.23. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

