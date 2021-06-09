$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.31 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

