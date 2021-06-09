$2.52 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post sales of $2.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 million and the highest is $2.54 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 581.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

AKTS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,159. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,948. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

