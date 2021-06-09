$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $20,156,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,283. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.