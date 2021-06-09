$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report earnings per share of $2.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.86. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $11.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.07. 4,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.52. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

