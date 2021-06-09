21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

VNET stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

