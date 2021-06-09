22,201 Shares in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eargo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 814,769 shares of company stock worth $42,922,907.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

